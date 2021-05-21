Stevensville HS Budget Amendment

BUDGET AMENDMENT RESOLUTION

Stevensville Public School District #2, Ravalli County

At a regular board meeting of the Board of Trustees of School District No. 2, Ravalli County, Montana, held on May 11, 2021, at 7:00 p.m., the following resolution was introduced:

WHEREAS, the trustees of School District No. 2, Ravalli County, Montana, have made a determination that as a result of an unforeseen need of the district that cannot be postponed until the next school year without affecting the educational functions of the district; and

WHEREAS, the trustees have determined that an amendment to the High School Building Reserve fund budget in the amount of $84,944.04 is necessary under the provision of Section 20-9-161 (6), MCA; and

WHEREAS, the anticipated source of financing the budget amendment expenditures shall be the High School building fund reserve;

THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Trustees of School District No. 2, Ravalli County, Montana will meet at 7:00 p.m. on June 8, 2021, for the purpose of considering and adopting the budget amendment.

BS 5/19