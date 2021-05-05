Stevensville – Hearing on Budget Amendment

NOTICE

PUBLIC HEARING

Thursday, May 13th, 2019 7:00 p.m.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Stevensville Town Council will hold a public hearing on Thursday, May 13th at 7:00 PM at their regularly scheduled meeting held at the NVPL Community Room, 208 Main Street, Stevensville, Montana, 59870 for the purpose of considering an amendment to the Town of Stevensville FY19-20 Budget.

Comments to be considered may be given orally at the hearing, submitted in writing via email to [email protected]<mailto:[email protected]> or U.S. mail to Town Clerk, P.O. Box 30, Stevensville, MT 59870 before 3:00 pm May 13th, 2021. Questions, comments or more information may be obtained by contacting the Town Clerk at 406-777-5271.

Attest:

Jenelle Berthoud, Town Clerk

BS 5-5-2021 & 5-12-2021