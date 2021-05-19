Rodabaugh ejected from Stevi council meeting

The Stevensville Town Council had a full agenda at its May 13 meeting. One of the items that the council discussed was a reflooring and sealing of the baby portion of the town swimming pool. The council did not vote on the pool issue, so there was no public comment on that agenda item. However, citizen Leanna Rodabaugh attempted to comment on the pool and ended up being forced to leave the meeting.

The work on the pool has already been completed but Mayor Brandon Dewey said he had placed the item on the agenda to discuss with the council how this $17,500 project would be funded. Dewey said the Town had budgeted about $10,000 of the repair in the current fiscal year’s capital improvement budget. The Town has also applied for a grant from the Stevensville Community Foundation for approximately $6-7000. The mayor said that some money could come from the Parks and Recreation budget. Dewey said the cost of the project would potentially be covered through these sources and the Town would not be over budget on this project. He said he felt the repairs were important to complete before the opening of the pool on June 7th.

The mayor said the pool, with this fix, should be sufficient to serve the needs of the community for at least 10 more years, even though it’s not ideal.

Since there was no motion on this item, the mayor did not call for public comment regarding the pool. However, during public comment on the final motion of the night, to cancel the June 24th meeting and pay claims out of cycle, Rodabaugh insisted on bringing up the topic of the pool. Mayor Dewey gaveled Rodabaugh down, temporarily adjourned the meeting and directed Police Chief Sosa to escort Rodabaugh out of the room. She could be heard calling the mayor “an idiot” on her way out.

In his executive report, Mayor Dewey said he wanted to address Rodabaugh’s outburst. “I’ve remained extremely patient with Ms. Rodabaugh, I’ve allowed her to go to great lengths in disrupting our meetings with the disrespect that she shows me and all of you members of our council… she stirs around with her plots to destroy my credibility and reputation, perhaps even my career. She attacks myself, my family, the staff, anyone who might have a sense to see the good work that we’re trying to accomplish for our community here. While she’s done all that I’ve had the opportunity to observe and this isn’t about accountability for her. I welcome accountability. There’s nothing wrong with being held accountable. But that’s not what she’s about, that’s not what’s being achieved… She’s shown an obsession with how I conduct myself in all respects of my life, career or personal. It’s unnerving to the point that my home becomes a fortress at night in fear that she might try to harm someone I love… I’ve only observed a person who doesn’t have limits to damage. I’ve volunteered thousands of hours to this community for no other reason than to make it a better place… I’ve done so humbly because that’s a principle that I was raised in this community with… I contribute to Stevensville in positive ways through civic organizations or projects and even here at this table through our town government. Ms. Rodabaugh is causing some pain and damage to this community and I don’t want to stand for it any longer… If you wish to serve as the town crier, then contribute something that gives you a seat at the table to create change that you want to see. Hiding behind your computer screen or keyboard or spouting lies at the podium and making accusations that are unfounded, that doesn’t create change for our community, it only creates hate and conflict. We don’t do that in Stevensville, we don’t hate and we don’t do conflict. There’s a long history of that that’s been allowed to go on and I just wish that would stop. If we’re after a goal, then let’s talk about that goal and how we can help achieve it rather than tear people down and obstruct progress…”

The council approved the first reading of Ordinance No. 167, rezoning some parcels on Pine Street from R1 to R2 to allow multi-family units. The also approved a rephasing request for Phase II and III of the Twin Creeks subdivision. The council had previously denied a request by the developer to rezone some lots in the subdivision to allow multi-family units. The developer apparently decided not to pursue that and instead to change the phasing schedule.

The council also passed Resolution 486, amending the budget for fiscal year 2019-20 as some items in certain funds were overspent and adjustments were required in preparation for an upcoming audit.

The council approved the first reading of Ordinance 169, amending the Building and Technical Codes.

In other business, the council:

• approved a cost share of $2900 with an adjoining property owner for the replacement of fencing at Father Ravalli Park.

• approved contracts for construction services for the 5th Street and 3rd Street Improvement Projects

• approved a special event and alcohol use permit for Western Heritage Days

• decided by consensus to continue to abide by library rules for COVID-19 when the meetings are held at the library but to drop the mask requirement at town hall

• approved cancellation of the June 24th council meeting and payment of claims out of cycle.