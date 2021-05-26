RFQ – Town of Stevensville legal services

Public Notice

Town of Stevensville

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Town of Stevensville is inviting qualified firms to submit qualifications to provide legal services for a three-year period commencing on July 12, 2021. Statements of qualifications are due to the Town Clerk no later than Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 5:00 p.m.

Information concerning this RFQ may be obtained on the Town’s website by visiting https://www.townofstevensville.com/rfps.

Attest:

Jenelle Berthoud, Town Clerk

BS 5-26-2021, 6-2-2021, 6-9-2021