Notice to Creditors – Chavez

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of

ALFRED M. CHAVEZ, JR.

a/k/a ALFRED M CHAVEZ,

Deceased.

Probate No.: DP-2021-55

Dept. No. 1

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed as Co-Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.

Claims must be mailed to Tamara Jessop and Tina Chavez, the Co-Personal Representatives, in care of MARKETTE & CHOUINARD, P.C., 601 S. First Street, P.O. Box 515, Hamilton, Montana, 59840, or filed with the Clerk of the above Court.

I declare under penalty of perjury under the laws of the State of Montana that the foregoing is true and correct.

DATED this 14th day of May 2021.

Tamara Jessop

Tina Chavez

MARKETTE & CHOUINARD, P.C.

BY: Megan S. Winderl,

Attorney for Personal Representative

BS 5/19, 5/26, 6/2/21.