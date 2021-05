North Valley Public Library in Stevensville is hiring a full-time Library Programmer. Do you love to learn, and then turn around and teach others what you learned? Are you outgoing and want to connect with people and help others make connections? Do you love young children and connect with adults of all ages? If you said, “Yes!” enthusiastically then this may be the job for you. Please visit the careers page on our website for complete details and how to apply.

