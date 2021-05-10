Montana and Alberta announce vaccination program for Alberta truckers

Governor Greg Gianforte has announced that Montana and Alberta have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to provide vaccines to Albertan truck drivers in Montana.

“The pandemic has had devastating consequences, including a severe impact on our economies,” Governor Gianforte said. “By working together and taking this critical action, we keep our trade channels open between Montana and Alberta.”

He continued, “I am grateful to Premier Kenney that we can band together to prevent the spread of COVID-19, protect truckers and their families from the virus, and ensure we maintain the exchange of goods our communities rely upon. Montana will continue working to maintain our strong bonds with the people of Alberta.”

The agreement will provide the first dose of COVID-19 vaccines to Alberta commercial truck drivers who are regulated to transport goods into the United States. About 2,000 Alberta truck drivers are eligible to be vaccinated under the program.

“We’re doing everything we can to get a vaccine into Albertans’ arms as fast as possible, including by forging this innovative agreement with Montana,” Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said. “We are deeply grateful to Montana Governor Gianforte and the U.S. government for their generous donation of vaccines to protect our truckers. Alberta depends on trade with our American neighbours and this program will ensure our goods get to market while stopping the spike of COVID-19.”

Montana will begin providing free vaccines to truckers entering and exiting the state on May 10 at a rest stop near Conrad. The service is available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily until May 23.

Montana and other U.S.-based truckers are also eligible to get the vaccine. Electronic signage on I-15 will offer guidance to truckers on where to go.

Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services is working with Best Practice Medicine, a clinical staffing deployment vendor, to administer the vaccines.

The memorandum of understanding can be viewed here.