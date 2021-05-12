Florence – Mona M. Sanfillippo, 95, of Florence passed away Sunday, April 25, 2021, at her home in Florence, surrounded by her nieces and grandniece in loving care. She was born in Elizabeth, NJ on November 14, 1921 to the late Annie Patrick Wyber and Andrew Wyber.

Mona grew up in New jersey and enjoyed dancing, singing and fashion. She was married with Anthony Sanfillippo in 1961. Tony joined the Navy and they lived in Anchorage, AK as well as San Diego CA, before retiring in NJ. Mona was a beautician and her skills provided her an independence that defined her vivid personality and accomplishments life-long. Mona and Tony enjoyed a lively group of friends in a variety of Navy-related social groups during their younger years.

Mona remained close with her parents throughout their lives, and also cared for her husband Tony through his final illness. She planned long and carefully to be able to join her sister Anna’s family in Montana, and in 2010 she moved to Florence. She was an entertaining story-teller and had a lavish appreciation of good food and a party.

Mona is preceded in death by her parents; her sisters Isabel Bidwell and Anna Dunne and her spouse Tony. She is survived by brother-in-law Peter Dunne of Florence, cousin Andrew McGhie (Ann) of Wilmington, DE, as well as the families of her sisters’ children, living locally in Florence and Missoula, as well as in NJ, FL and VT.

Mona and her family were supported by the services of Frontier Hospice at the end of her life. Whitesitt Funeral Home has assisted her family with cremation and her ashes will be interred in a private family ceremony at Florence-Carleton Cemetery, in Florence.

Mona’s family requests memorials be made to the children’s advocacy agency Bitterroot CASA, 217 North 3rd Street, Hamilton, MT 59840; https://www.bitterrootcasa.org/

