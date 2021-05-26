Stevensville – Mildred J. Tucker, 93, passed away peacefully at her home early Friday morning, May 21st, 2021.

She was born in Great Falls, MT. on June 13, 1927 to Herbert & Helena Wengel. She was the second oldest of 6 children. Her family moved frequently, as her dad was a butcher in Browning, Conrad, East Glacier, Cut Bank, Butte and Dillon.

Millie’s mother passed away at the age of 39. Millie was only 17, quit high school and was on her own. In the 1940’s she moved to Butte, where she delivered telegrams, along with other jobs to support herself. She did go back to school and received her GED at the age of 43.

In 1949, she met and married Tom Tucker. They lived in Dillon until 1955, then a short stay at the Cottonwood Ranch before moving to Missoula in the fall of that same year.

Millie and Tom, with their 3 children, Arlee, Tom and Patti, moved to a ranch in Stevensville in 1964. Tom broke saddle horses and trained race horses, while Millie continue to work in Missoula, at Bugs BBQ for a year. She later went to work for Wally Weber at his restaurant in Stevensville. In the 70’s she opened her own restaurant, the Snack Shop. She worked the ranch, had a large garden, beautiful flowers, and in the fall canned enough fruits and vegetables for the winter.

With the children grown and the sale of the Stevensville ranch, Millie and Tom pursued a full-time career in the horse racing industry. They raced horses in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Arizona, New Mexico and Texas.

After retiring from the racetrack in 1991, Millie and Tom returned to Missoula, living in the house they had built in 1962. In 1993, they moved west of Missoula. Millie became very active in her church, Prince of Peace Lutheran Church. She was a member of the “Prince of Piecers”, a quilting group that made a variety of quilts for many charities in the Missoula area. She took great pride in completing quilts for all 7 of her great-grandchildren.

Since retiring, Millie never slowed down, attending computer classes to learn about the use of a computer, taking cake decorating classes, learning to paint, taking care of a large yard with lots of flowers, plants, a garden and strawberry patch.

She returned to Stevensville in 2018, where she lived with her eldest daughter. She enjoyed looking at St Mary’s peak out her sitting room window.

Millie was preceded in death by her husband Tom, in 2009. She is survived by her 3 children, Arlee (Alan), Tom (Kathy), and Patti (Joe); her younger sister, Lorraine; 5 grandchildren, Loran (Dana), Matt, Shawn (Jessica), Devon (Cole) and Patrick; 7 great-grandchildren, Chloe, Kaitlyn, Nathan, Callie, Harper, Dalton and Chance. Several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at Pleasant View Cemetery in St. Ignatius for family.

Whitesitt Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, Millie requested that you donate to your favorite charity.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.whitesittfuneralhome.com.