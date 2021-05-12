Josephine Ann (JoAnn) Catalano, 80, of Florence, AZ, passed away January 27, 2021, at Banner Del E Webb Hospital in Sun City West, AZ.

She was born January 7, 1941 in Chicago, Illinois to Joseph and Josephine Burke. JoAnn met and married her best friend, Phil Catalano on November 7, 1959 in Round Lake, Illinois. They lived there and had two children, Thomas and Russell.

In 1974, they packed up, sold their home, rented a U-Haul and started west with no home, no friends and no job. They fell in love with the Missoula area and lived there for two years before moving to the Bitterroot Valley. JoAnn lived there for six years after Phil’s death in August 2011 and then moved to Florence, Arizona where they had a condo.

JoAnn worked at the Ravalli County Health Department for several years. She loved life and enjoyed playing cards, traveling, going to the casinos and hanging out with all her friends in her community. She spent time serving on the Social Committee at the Vista Hermosa Homeowners Association as well as being involved in their annual elections. She was a very giving and generous lady who loved her family and also had a very deep love for our Lord and his church.

JoAnn was preceded in death by her husband Phil, mother Josephine Grubb, father Joseph Burke, stepfather Albert Grubb, brother Albert Grubb , and grandson Matthew Heiland.

Survivors include her two sons, Thomas (Kelly) Catalano, of Christopher, IL, and Russell Catalano of Missoula, MT; grandchildren, Maranda Catalano, Philip Catalano, Kameran (Emily) Catalano, Jeremy (Kasi) Sullivan, and Nick (Sammi) Sullivan; great grandchildren, Kyden Catalano, Lee, Cody and Elliotte Sullivan and her special friend, Don Hammer.

A funeral mass and celebration of life service was held at St. Mary’s Mission Parish in Stevensville, MT on May 8, 2021.

The family suggests memorials may be made in JoAnn’s name to Saint Mary’s Mission Parish, 333 Charlos St., Stevensville, MT 59870. Condolences and memories may be left for the family at www.whitesittfuneralhome.com.