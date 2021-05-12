Emma’s House creates safe space for child victims to tell their story

Val Widmer, Executive Director of Emma’s House Children’s Advocacy Center in Hamilton and a licensed clinical social worker, has been on the job for 15 years. Emma’s House opened as a facility in 2006. “We’ve been around now for quite a while,” said Widmer.

“I was working for the Sheriff’s Office at the time as a victim’s advocate, “ said Widmer. “I was in graduate school and I noticed that a lot of the investigations that involved child victims, particularly of sexual abuse, we just really did not have the right training and resources in our community to help those kids and families.”

“In school I had access to my peers and professors and research, so I started looking around to see how other communities were responding to this. Specifically, how we could make things better in the way that these cases are investigated. At the time, kids were having to disclose nine different times to nine different people in the system about the traumatic event that happened to them. There had to be a better way.”

A small group was formed by people who worked in the criminal justice system – Sheriff’s Office, County Attorney’s Office, SAFE, Child and Family Services, and the hospital. Several of people who were involved since the very beginning are still involved – e.g. County Attorney Bill Fulbright, Pete Clarkson from the Sheriff’s Office who now works at Emma’s House as an advocate, and Julie Telfer, a counselor who is still involved.

“We decided we can do better in Ravalli County,” recalls Widmer. “We applied for a National Children’s Alliance grant – we were awarded $50,000 to get started in creating a Children’s Advocacy Center, which streamlines the process so the kids are interviewed only one time.” These child-friendly techniques enable the professionals to get the specific information needed by using methods that cause less trauma to the child.

The group started looking around to find a place to locate the center. They found a little cottage on N. 2nd and local benefactor Jim Olson bought the house and Emma’s House rented from him. Forensic interviews could be done there. It opened in September 2006.

“Since then, we’ve really grown,” says Widmer. “We hired trained professionals, then added a medical clinic for forensic exams. A few years later, we added a mental health component for kids that have reported child abuse. This is very specialized training from a provider that has experience. We started looking at what’s needed in our community and what can we, as Emma’s House, do.”

The program continued to grow, adding more staff. They looked at future sustainability and started talking about buying a building. In 2016, they purchased the building known as The Carriage House at 310 N. 4th in Hamilton and are now operating out of that.

The board has now turned its attention to growing Emma’s House’s mental health program. “We now offer specialized trauma treatment right here,” says Widmer. “Kids don’t have to go all over town or to Missoula to get that specialized care.”

Widmer is proud of the ways they have been innovative, and attributes that to their ability to fundraise as a private non-profit, and also “the really supportive community so we can think outside the box a little bit.”

Canine Companions for Independence donated the dog Twyla, a Labrador. She’s sweet and super friendly and even sits on the kids’ laps when they are interviewed. “It’s the child’s choice whether to have her there, but most of the kids are excited to have her there,” said Widmer. The kids learn the commands and she sits with them on the sofa while they’re being interviewed.

“We’ve really noticed a huge difference in kids feeling more relaxed and comfortable,” says Widmer, who is Twyla’s “person.” Twyla provides “a little bit of levity too,” says Widmer, “when she starts snoring” during one of these difficult interviews.

If kids return to work with the counselor, they have the option of having Twyla there as well. She is recognized by the courts in Ravalli County as a service dog so she can go to court with the kids when they have to testify.

“It’s been great to add that element,” says Widmer, “just having that dog as a source of comfort, to have that when they are really struggling, the unconditional love from a dog.”

Widmer said they feel really proud that they have Twyla. Emma’s House is the only children’s advocacy center in Montana that has a service dog as part of the program.

“The other thing that really sets Emma’s House apart is the community support we have,” adds Widmer. “This speaks to the way we help kids. We really are addressing a critical need in the community. We really put a lot of focus and attention in training our staff – focus on the research and the best practice models for this work. When we’re providing this great service, we’re also helping law enforcement with their investigation because they have a quality interview to use. Children have to be referred by Child and Family Services or law enforcement. Law enforcement is present at the interview to observe in a separate room. We let the parents know that law enforcement will follow up immediately after the interview.”

Emma’s House is only involved further if the child wants to come back for counseling.

“All the parties involved recognize that this process helps law enforcement, helps the child, is definitely a better approach to investigation. Emma’s House may have a different perspective on the situation, but we all want what’s best for the kids,” said Widmer.

Widmer said that child sexual abuse is by far the majority of the cases that Emma’s House works with. Other situations include child physical abuse, drug-endangered children, child witnesses to domestic violence, and child trafficking. Generally, the children they interview are between the ages of 3 and 18.

Emma’s House has an annual budget of around $300,000, although that was impacted last year by COVID-19. They depend on federal and state grants, foundations and individual donors. They rely heavily on local community support, such as their annual gala which sells out every year, and this year’s upcoming 100-mile run that Ryan Tellock is planning on July 16th and 17th.

“This is an incredible feat that Ryan is doing – this 100-mile run,” says Widmer. “He has made this about Emma’s House and not about him. He has taken a genuine interest in Emma’s House and learned all he can about what we do here. Coming from a life of privilege, this run is just one way that he can put himself in a difficult position to bring attention to Emma’s House. The kids that come to Emma’s House don’t have a choice.”

Community members can support a mile of more of Tellock’s run with monetary pledges. For more information go to: https://www.emmashousecac.org/100miles

This is happening independently of Emma’s House – a volunteer group headed by board member Sarah Savoie is doing all the work. It’s not taking staff resources or time, says Widmer. “It’s amazing. We’re just so grateful that they’re doing this.”

For more information go to www.emmashousecac.org or call 363-7216.

“We do encourage people to call us if they’re interested about what we do,” says Widmer. “They can do a walk-through and meet Twyla.”

Widmer says they are always looking for volunteers. Right now, they need someone to mow the lawn and do yard work, etc.