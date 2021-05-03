Citizens asked to avoid barricaded home in Corvallis

Ravalli County Sheriff Steve Holton said Deputies are currently dealing with a barricaded subject in Corvallis. The subject is an adult male and believed to be alone and armed with firearms. The RCSO became aware of the male after reports of the subject violating the conditions of release of a previous arrest. A Deputy Sheriff and a Sheriff’s Pre-Trial Supervision Officer attempted contact with the male who refused to answer the door and law enforcement observed him possessing several firearms. Numerous unsuccessful attempts to contact the subject by phone have been made. Traffic is being restricted in the neighborhood and some neighbors have been evacuated to ensure safety. The RCSO is working to control the perimeter and contain the subject. Citizens are asked to avoid the area until the situation is resolved. More information will be released as the situation progresses.