13- FAMILY NEIGHBORHOOD YARD SALE In Corvallis – Misty Vale Loop, Lone Willow Dr. & Fieldstone Dr. MAY 14th & 15th, Fri. & Sat. 8 – 4. Lots of Goodies! Follow Signs & Balloons. Eastside Hwy to Cemetery Rd., turn right on Honeyhouse, then go straight.

Share this: