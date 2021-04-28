Wake up, people!

By Jerry Esmay, Stevensville

Recent national activities have motivated me to generate another letter. This time I would like to primarily discuss police activities and the southern border catastrophe.

Once again, we see riots occurring in Minnesota and other cities over perceived police brutality toward blacks. This seems to be generated as a result of a young black man being shot while he is struggling and resisting arrest after a traffic stop and the discovery that he had a felony-level warrant active for his arrest. Body camera footage was released almost immediately showing this individual engaged in an obvious attempt to, yes, get away from the arresting officers as they are trying to place handcuffs on him. A female officer hollers “Taser” and then draws and fires her service weapon. The individual at this point successfully gets back in his car and speeds away only to crash soon after where he is deemed deceased. While the officer contends, she “accidentally” drew and fired her service weapon instead of her Taser, the news media and politicians from local to national immediately start pointing to this being another case of black men being executed by the police. There seemed to be no attempt to provide this officer with confidentiality until a full investigation occurred. Her name was immediately released along with the body camera video. The mayor of the city where the incident occurred suggested this might be racially motivated as did the governor of Minnesota. Within hours she felt forced to resign and then was later charged with a crime.

Let’s compare the above incident to an incident that occurred during the January 6th riot at the United States Capital. Many readers will remember seeing a video of a woman being shot inside the Capital by a police officer. That woman, Ashli Babbitt, was trying to crawl through a broken window while police officers were trying to keep the rioters from entering. She was shot point-blank and died before medical help could be rendered. She was white, unarmed and a veteran.

I believe it was the same day that the first incident above occurred that a press release from the Capital police stated that the officer involved in the second incident would not only remain anonymous but would not be charged as a result of the shooting. Also of note is that no “official” video was released. What had been circulating was video taken on a cell phone by another person present at the scene. Obviously, the officer involved in this second shooting was given confidentially until a full investigation had taken place. Some of us comparing both incidents are more troubled by lack of perceived accountability for the second case than we are for the first.

Oh, and did you hear the intelligent speech Democratic Representative Maxine Waters gave this past week in Minnesota. She took part in another protest and stated, “We’ve got to stay in the street and we’ve got to get more confrontational”, referencing a scenario where Chauvin is not convicted. “We’ve got to make sure that they know that we main business.” This sounds like inciting a riot to this old cowboy. However, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that she did not believe Waters needed to apologize for her comments. Additionally, President Biden was shown “praying” for the right verdict, and then publicly praising the verdict when it was announced. Most troubling to me was his comment that we must continue to fight this “systemic racism.” The racism I see being spread is by the Democrats against us white conservatives who still think this is the greatest country on earth.

On to the southern border. If you have taken the time to thoroughly investigate what’s going on down there, you should be in agreement that what we have is much worse than a “crisis” but more accurately described as a “catastrophe”. The democrats don’t want you to see or even hear about what is happening, thus the situation continues to be down-played in the main stream media. However, it is clear that illegal immigrants continue to flood in to our country perceiving that uncle Biden has invited them to come. Existing holding facilities have been completely flooded with some being forced to accommodate up to 1,000% more individuals than they were designed for. New facilities are being constructed as fast as possible and illegals are being released with very minimal to no processing. How anyone can view this scenario as acceptable is beyond my comprehension. Most interesting to me is that the President and the Vice President have refuse to visit to see for themselves. Hello! I personally heard the President charge the Vice President to take charge over 29 days ago.

As I thought about what’s happening here, I read an article suggesting this was comparable to back when Rome was burning. Remember hearing, “Nero fiddled while Rome burned”? The imbedded meaning here is that the ruler was completely inept when faced with a major crisis. Pretty comparable, I think. Oh, one final thought here, I just heard that the Governor of Arizona has just called out the Arizona National Guard to deal with this problem in that state. Huh???

Once again, I ask people to WAKE UP!