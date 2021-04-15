Hamilton – Virginia L. Hoselton,83 went home to be with the Lord on April 5th, 2021, in Hamilton, Montana

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, April 17th at 11 a.m. at Daly Leach Memorial Chapel in Hamilton, Mt. with graveside services following.

Virginia was born August 6, 1937 in Long Beach California to Roy and Capitola (Louise) Jones.

Virginia graduated high school in Bell Gardens, California.

Virginia was introduced by a family friend, Cliff Howery, to the love of her life, Linley Hoselton. They were married in 1957. Virginia and Linley were married for 57 years, until Linley’s passing in 2014.

Linley and Virginia had 4 children together. They lived in California, Missouri, Walker Lake Nevada and in the Bitterroot Valley in Montana.

Virginia did many things while being a wife and a mother. She worked in retail, for a phone company, was a school bus driver, a Candy Striper Volunteer and worked as a CNA.

Her favorite volunteer position was playing as a church pianist for many years wherever they lived. She loved playing the piano and enjoyed playing until a few years before her passing. Her favorite song was How Great Thou Art.

She supported her husband in his general contracting and cabinet businesses and helped him on the ranch they owned.

Virginia had a green thumb and loved to make her house plants and gardens thrive, even in the Nevada desert. Genealogy and putting together large puzzles were also favorite pastimes.

Virginia always felt that her most important calling was to be a mother and she put her whole heart into her family.

Virginia was preceded by her parents Roy and Capitola (Louise) Jones, her husband, Linley Hoselton, her brothers Roy Jones and Richard Jones and Richard’s wife, Barbara.

Virginia is survived by her sister Mary Joy Slate and son Donald of Fallon Nevada, sister- in- law Mary E. Jones of Blairsden California.

Children; Mark & Julie Hoselton of Victor, Mt., Tim and Sherry Hoselton of Kalispell, Mt., Elaine Graham of Belgrade, Mt., Kevin and Karin Hoselton of Modesto, California.

Virginia is survived by many nieces and nephews, 6 grandsons and 11 great grandchildren.

She is also survived by her dear friend Sharon Klakken.

The family would like to sincerely thank Sharon Klakken for the support, friendship and caregiving she gave to both Linley and Virginia. The staff at Sapphire Lutheran Homes where Virginia lived from 2014 to 2020. The staff at the Beehive Homes where Virginia lived the past year and a half. The staff at Discovery who helped her recover in 2014 and 2020. Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital’s Doctors and Nursing Staff, Ambulance Crews and Hospice.

