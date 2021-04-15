By Jerry Esmay, Stevensville

Time for another letter. This time I want to address the subjects of “unity” and “censorship”.

Let’s see how the new President’s promise to seek unity in our country has played out so far. In my opinion, completely negative. He has criticized everything President Trump did and then turns around and tries to take credit for Trump’s accomplishments in most areas. A prime example is the COVID battle. President Biden has repeatedly claimed that he is the Pandemic Savior by getting the vaccines produced so quickly. HELLO, President Trump was the one who led the way there.

As far as I know, President Biden has yet to get a single Republican Congressman (oops, I should have said Congressperson) to vote for one of his bills/programs. He is full bent on pushing through the most controversial set of programs that have been proposed in my life time. I think it is crystal clear that the Democrats are intent on turning our country into a Socialist state. Why do they think our Republic needs to be to so radically changed since we have been the beacon for the world for over 200 years? Why are so many people trying to immigrate from so many Socialist countries if that form of government is so great?

Have you been following the Democratic Congressional push to pass their HR-1 bill. This bill would radically change our voting laws. Most troublesome is the elimination of a requirement for identification to vote. They, the Democrats, argue that requiring voter ID is suppressing large numbers of Americans from voting. I say bull. Since we require ID for most everything else we do in our everyday lives, we should require it for voting. The large groups I see not being able to vote here are illegal immigrants living in our country and bums. By bums, I mean those folks who do not want to work if you gave them a job.

The latest related censorship is the President lying about the new voter registration bill passed in Georgia. He equated it to “Jim Crow on steroids.” Every item he stated was absolutely false. However, he was able to get some high-level organizations to buy into his lies and the end result was the Major League Baseball management decided to move the annual all-star game out of Atlanta this year in protest of the bill. Oh, and then Coca Cola and Delta Airlines also took up a position against the bill. Just think about that; professional sports and large corporations are now going political???

What about the crisis at our southern border??? President Biden has repeatedly said nothing unusual is occurring there and if there is something going on, it’s Trump’s fault. Yes, that’s what he has said.

If you have paid attention and watched a conservative news channel a little, you would quickly realize that the situation is completely out of control. President Biden repeats, “there’s nothing to see,” while prohibiting anyone from taking pictures. Several groups of Congresspersons have even been restricted from picture taking. That folks, is high-level censorship! In previous letters I have pointed out the obvious censorship that is currently taking place by the social media giants and the “main stream media.” I’m now talking about the Presidential-level censorship occurring before your very eyes.

Who’s really running the Presidential office? It should be obvious to all readers that Joe Biden is no longer fit to be President. He is in failing physical health and suffering from dementia. So, why is this being hidden from us? Who is really running this country? Why hasn’t Vice President Harris been to the border after the President announced that he was putting her in charge of the border? She just laughed when a reporter asked her about the border?

I was going to end this letter at this point until I heard that President Biden is now after our 2nd Amendment rights and has just issued another Presidential dictate concerning gun control. Folks be afraid, very afraid. This has NOTHING to do with reducing crime but everything to do with control of the subjects. If you have spent any time at all keeping up with what is happening in the “Blue states”, you will note two obvious crime related trends: criminals are not being arrested for serious crimes such as rioting, and incarcerated criminals are being released from prison at an increasing rate. This latter trend includes felons with what most of us would consider serious crimes – rape, homicide, armed robbery, etc. On top of these trends is the stupid call for defunding police.

If you take the time to actually investigate this area of gun control, you will quickly find that as most of us have said all along, guns are not the problem. But, as I’ve already suggested, the intent here by the Democrats is to change our Republic to a Socialist state where dictator Biden can rule unhindered by any Constitutional limitations. We better wise up quick!