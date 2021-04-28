Stevi School District audit publication

AUDIT PUBLICATION STATEMENT

An audit of the affairs of the Stevensville Public Schools, Stevensville, Montana, has been conducted by the firm of Denning, Downey & Associates, P.C. Certified Public Accountants. The audit covered the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020.

Section 2-7-521, MCA, requires that this publication concerning the audit report is on file in its entirety and open to public inspection at Stevensville School District Business Office, 300 Park St. Stevensville, MT.

BS 4/28