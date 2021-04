Three family sale. Saturday and Sunday, May 1st and 2nd, 9:30 to 4:30, 109 Winslett Stevensville. Lots of restaurant kitchen serving pieces and tables. Home decor, good condition Queen size mattress and box Mission style bedroom set with night stands and dresser, full size mattress and box with frame, some Christmas decorations, cloths, tools and hardware. All the usual treasurers you can’t live without! NO guns or antiques.

Share this: