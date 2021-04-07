NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING – STEVENSVILLE RURAL FIRE DISTRICT

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Stevensville Rural Fire District (S.R.F.D.) Board of Trustees will hold a special board meeting beginning April 21st, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. at 156 Kinsman Drive Stevensville Montana, for the purpose of approving, by resolution, to sell S.R.F.D. real property and building at 1354 North Sunset Bench Road, former Sunset Fire Station. This special board meeting will also allow public comment of the sale.

Any taxpayer or resident may appear at the special board meeting and be heard for or against any part of the resolution. The resolution for the real property and building sale will be on the agenda to be discussed and adopted on April 21st, 2021. If you would like to view the draft resolution, please go to https://stevensvilleruralfire.com/NEWS-ALERTS-%21.php. It will also be posted in the information window outside the 156 Kinsman Drive SRFD office. If you have any questions, please contact the Stevensville Rural Fire District at (406)777-7033 please leave a message if no answer or email [email protected] or at P.O. Box 667, Stevensville, MT 59870.

Please make all communications attention: District “Resolution 2021-3 Sale of 1354 North Sunset Bench Road”

BS 4/7, 4/14