by Shari Austin, Stevensville

In this day and age when everyday citizens do not have much control over what happens in Washington D.C., there is one thing the everyday citizen can take control of—-LITTER. The amount of litter in the Bitterroot Valley is disgraceful and disrespectful to the natural beauty, wildlife and our neighbors. We all have a responsibility to keep litter from becoming someone else’s problem. With so much construction happening in the valley huge pieces of plastics, buckets and cardboard are seen up and down the valley. So When hauling garbage, groceries, moving items, and construction materials please make sure the load is secured and tied down to withstand corners and wind. We are all vested in what happens in our backyard, the Bitterroot Valley.