Questioning Biden Administration

By Susan McCreary, Stevensville

I have to question what is really going on with the Biden Administration allowing uncontrolled illegal aliens into the U.S. of A. William Henry Frey, who graduated from Ursinus College in 1969 with a B.A. degree (Ursinus College is a private liberal arts college in Collegeville, Pennsylvania), and from Brown University in 1974 with a PhD in sociology, is a Senior Fellow at the Brookings Institution Center for American Progress. In 2014, William H. Fey wrote a book called “Diversity Explosion: How New Racial Demographics are Remaking America,” a non-fiction book, published by the Brookings Institute. “Frey breaks down the intriguing ways we’ll watch America change: at work, at school, in the voting booth and in the culture at large.” –Amazon.

So we are now watching the “Counter Culture Revolution” and “The Browning of America” (Milken Institute Review.org/articles/…) at work. I pray that more American citizens are waking up to the fact that unless they STAND UP for our God-given word, the Bible and our Constitution of the United States, the freedom and liberty for all is going to disappear.

The open border policy of the Obama Administration was successfully accomplishing the changing of America. But when President Donald Trump Administration began closing off the border and illegal aliens pouring in, that upset the Milken Institute agenda.

I personally know many people of many different cultures and countries that have come in legally, after much hard work and study, to become solid United States citizens. My ancestors came from Europe, fleeing the tyranny of the leaders of the countries they came from. Now in America we are becoming a country under the rule of tyranny.

Do some research on your own, do some homework, find out what the real (hidden) history of America is, how this great country was founded, and find out for yourselves what is quickly destroying the U.S. of A. and STAND UP for the Bible and the Constitution of the United States!