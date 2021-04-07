Public Hearings – Twin Creeks Subdivision Zoning Change, May Addition Zoning Change

NOTICE OF MEETING & PUBLIC HEARING

Stevensville Town Council

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Town of Stevensville is in receipt of an application for the rezoning of future phases of the TWIN CREEKS SUBDIVISION. The application seeks to rezone a portion of Phase 2 and Phase 3 from R-1 Low Density Residential to R-2 Medium Density Residential. Additional information, including the application for rezoning, can be found on the Town’s website: https://www.townofstevensville.com/comm-development/page/projects-proposals

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Town of Stevensville is in receipt of an application for two parcels having the legal description of LOTS 1 TO 4 LOTS 17 TO 20 BLOCK 10 STEVENSVILLE FIRST STREET CLOSED ADJ LOTS 1 & 20 PF #8043 ALSO ALLEY CLOSURE #542621 and MAY ADD (STEVENSVILLE), S26, T09 N, R20 W, BLOCK 005, Lot 002, LESS E 150’ OF N 60.2’ OF LOT 2 BLOCK 5 MAY ADDN. The application seeks to rezone the parcels from R-1 Low Density Residential to R-2 Medium Density Residential. Additional information, including the application for rezoning, can be found on the Town’s website: https://www.townofstevensville.com/comm-development/page/projects-proposals

The Stevensville Town Council will hold a public hearing on the applications at their regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. in the Community Room of the North Valley Public Library, 208 Main Street.

Written comments may be mailed to the Clerk of the Town of Stevensville, 206 Buck Street, P.O. Box 30, Stevensville, MT 59870, or emailed to [email protected]<mailto:[email protected]>. Written public comment must be submitted no later than 5:00 p.m. on April 22, 2021.

Questions may be asked or more information may be obtained by contacting Town Hall at 406-777-5271.

ATTEST:

Jenelle Berthoud, Town Clerk

BS 4-7-2021, 4-14-2021