Notice of Change in Control of a Bank Holding Company

Steven Clevidence, Stevensville, Montana; the GC Heritage Trust and the MG Holdings Trust, Ryan Clevidence, trustee, all of Lolo, Montana; the Groff Heirloom Trust and the IW Holdings Trust, Sara Clevidence Waldbillig, trustee, all of Lolo, Montana; and Shane Reely, trust protector of each of the foregoing trusts, Missoula, Montana; intend to apply to the Federal Reserve Board for permission to retain shares of Farmers State Financial Corp., Victor, Montana

(Farmers), and thereby join the previously approved Groff-Clevidence family control group, which controls Farmers. Farmers controls Farmers State Bank, Victor, Montana. The Federal Reserve considers a number of factors in deciding whether to approve the notice.

You are invited to submit comments in writing on this notice to the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, Attention: Applications Officer, Division of Supervision, Regulation and Credit,

P.O. Box 291, Minneapolis, MN 55480-0291. The comment period will not end before April 21, 2021, and may be somewhat longer. The Board’s procedures for processing applications may be found at 12 C.F.R. Part 262.25. To obtain a copy of the Federal Reserve Board’s procedures, or if you need more information about how to submit your comments on the notice, contact Chris Wangen, Assistant Vice President, at (612) 204-5087. The Federal Reserve will consider your comments and any request for a public meeting or formal hearing on the notice if they are received in writing by the Reserve Bank on or before the last day of the comment period.

