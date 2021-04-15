Making the most of public education

By Marc & Helen Sabin, Corvallis

This is in response to Kris Bayer’s letter on “Majority rules?” published in the Wednesday, April 7 edition of the Bitterroot Star.

The Bitterroot Star published my letter of March 31, regarding the importance of voting for school board trustees and the recognition that a strong education, from whatever source, is a pathway forward for students to become successful and contributing residents and citizens in the future.

Kris Bayer believes homeschooling is the best choice for a good education. That was a good choice for the Bayer family. Whichever way YOU choose to educate your children is YOUR choice and I hope that we always have “choices” for our children’s education. However, for the majority of parents in this country, “public education” is the best choice for their children.

I believe that one facet of getting the best public education for children is to elect school board trustees who have goals, objectives and innovative ideas for public education that are aligned with those of the residents of the school district. Trustees and parents can and should work together to provide the education they want for their children.

Among the opportunities to improve the educational experience for your children, parents can:

1. Participate in the education of your student(s) on a continuing basis

2. Keep track of how they are doing in school

3. Look at their homework, the papers and books they bring home and, importantly, discuss what they learned in school. Have your child give you a summary of what they learned in school that day.

4. Volunteer your time to support various school activities

5. Know who their friends are and in what activities they are participating. Discuss issues affecting their education with them.

6. Go to parent-teacher-conferences

7. Attend School Board meetings

There are ongoing and serious discussions concerning alternative approaches to education. Competition from these alternative approaches serves as motivation for “public education” to improve. However, it is not presently, if it ever will be, viable to do away with public schooling to educate the large numbers of children from the diverse economic, social, and geographic elements that make up this state, let alone make up the nation.

Therefore, it is important that all eligible residents vote in the School Elections. It is our duty as members of the community to provide for educated children who have the necessary competencies and perspectives to successfully participate in and contribute to our communities, states and country in the future. Do your part and vote by May 4 for Trustees who will provide the leadership and direction for School District 1 in Corvallis and the other school districts in the Bitterroot Valley.