How about a wheel hoe for your garden?

By Charles E. Wissenbach, Pinesdale

Know about them? They’re coming back so why not learn?

Seventy-five years ago, Chucky (that’s me, Charles), wheel-hoed for grandparents. Today Chucky won’t garden without wheel hoes.

They work like light wheelbarrows, soil-working tools suspended underneath. Gramp’s tools still fit but now there’s terrific weed-slicing hula-hoe tools. Hoss Tool videos display newer attachments: harrows, seeders, drip tape layers, etc.

Carts and Tools’ inventor Michael McGowen (Corvallis, Oregon), innovated battery-driven power-assist. If solar-recharged, the sun both grows and cultivates eco-sustainably!

Maxim: “Wheel hoes aren’t for solving weed problems, they’re for preventing them.”

(Tell D.C. – We need similar economies in Washington right way)!