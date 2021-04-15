Heartfelt ‘thank you’ to our firefighters

By Lake Como Orchard Estates, Homeowners, Darby

On Easter Sunday morning our community experienced what could have been a major tragedy due to a very fast moving and wind driven fire in our rural area. The fire was quickly burning its way closer to our homes.

First to arrive on the scene were the Darby Volunteer Fire Department firefighters. They were soon joined by firefighters from the Hamilton and Corvallis Fire Departments and the Forestry Service. They quickly were able to stop the fire from burning even closer to our homes. By late afternoon they had contained the fire and continued working to put out hot spots. Without a doubt, their quick response time to our call for help saved homes.

It is with heartfelt gratitude that we want to thank all the firefighters for the great job they did, especially on a holiday when they could have been home with their families. First responders put their lives on the line for us on a daily basis. We want them to know how thankful and appreciative we are for the jobs they do. High fives to all of you!