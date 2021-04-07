Hearing on Petition for Probate – Charlene Caroline House

William JU. Nelson, Esq.

Nelson Law Office, PLLC

217 North 3rd Street, Suite J

Hamilton, MT 59840

Telephone: (406) 363-3181

Email: [email protected]

Attorney for Personal Representative

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT Ravalli County

IN RE THE ESTATE OF:

CHARLENE CAROLINE HOUSE

Deceased.

Probate No. DP-21-36

NOTICE TO ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS OF HEARING OF PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL, DETERMINATION OF TESTACY AND HEIRS AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that DOUGLAS L. HOUSE has filed in the above Court and cause a Petition for the formal probate of the Will of CHARLENE CAROLINE HOUSE, deceased, for determination of testacy and heirs, and for the appointment of Douglas L. House as Personal Representative of said Will and estate. For further information, the Petition, as filed, may be examined in the office of the clerk of the above Court.

Hearing upon said Petition will be held in said Court at the courtroom in the courthouse at 205 Bedford Street, Hamilton Montana, on the 21st day April, 2021, at the hour of 1:30 o’clock p.m., at which time all interested persons may appear and object.

Dated this 22nd day of March2021.

Bill Nelson, Esq., attorney for petitioner

BS 3/31, 4/7, 4/14