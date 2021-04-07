Hearing on Name Change – Justin Kenneth Etheridge

Montana 21st Judicial District Court, Ravalli County
In the Matter of the Name Change of Justin Kenneth Etheridge:
Petitioner
Cause No.: DV-21-132/3
Dept. No.: 1
HOWARD F. RECHT
Notice of Hearing on Name Change
This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a change of name from Justin Kenneth Etheridge to Justin Kenneth Snow. The hearing will be on May 5, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. The hearing will be at the Courthouse in Ravalli County.
Date: March 29, 2021.
PAIGE TRAUTWEIN
Clerk of District Court
By: Mary Fliss
Deputy Clerk of Court
BS 4/7, 4/14, 4/21, 4/28
