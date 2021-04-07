Hearing on Name Change – Justin Kenneth Etheridge

Montana 21st Judicial District Court, Ravalli County

In the Matter of the Name Change of Justin Kenneth Etheridge:

Petitioner

Cause No.: DV-21-132/3

Dept. No.: 1

HOWARD F. RECHT

Notice of Hearing on Name Change

This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a change of name from Justin Kenneth Etheridge to Justin Kenneth Snow. The hearing will be on May 5, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. The hearing will be at the Courthouse in Ravalli County.

Date: March 29, 2021.

PAIGE TRAUTWEIN

Clerk of District Court

By: Mary Fliss

Deputy Clerk of Court

