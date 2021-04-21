Bitterroot Star

Fractured

by Eric Houtchens

I no longer recognize our system of government. Growing up we had a two party democracy with conservatives, moderates, and liberals. Now, I see a government controlled by an oligarchy presenting the facade of a two party system. The moderates from both side of the aisle no longer exist. We are polarized and do not accept compromise. Conservatives have learned the practice of disseminating lies couched in evasive rhetoric. The liberals have fallen behind, amateurs in that practice. There is no truth, accountability or honor in politics today.

 

