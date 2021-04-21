by Frank Novotny, Victor

I have seen advertisements on the internet regarding cutting taxes for the wealthy. Now this may take a little bit of thought, so here goes.

First question: What would gov’t do with the money? Answer: Spend it on gov’t regulation and programs. Most of those programs do little or nothing for taxpayers other than feed a bureaucracy that imposes more and more regulations.

Second question: What would a wealthy person do if allowed to keep the money they earn? Answer: Spend it or invest it. Both of which benefit the rest of society.

Just be very suspicious whenever anyone comes up with this evil idea of taxing people, especially when the money is extorted from people who earn it and given to people who did not earn it.

Of course, such a government is in dire need of termination with extreme prejudice.