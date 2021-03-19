PUBLIC NOTICE

Town of Stevensville

The Town of Stevensville is accepting Statements of Qualifications (SOQ) from consulting firms interested in the preparation of Global Permit Application and Mitigation Change Application for the Twin Creeks Well Field and Well 1. One firm will be selected to perform the work specified in the Request For Qualifications (RFQ).

Teams may be established as necessary; however, it is expected that the prime consultant will be capable of completing the vast majority of the work, and the SOQ must clearly identify the prime for this contract. As a rule, the prime consultant must complete at least 50% of the work for a specific project or assignment unless written exception is given.

Montana professional engineering licensure is required for this work and must be in-hand at the time your proposal is submitted. If this requirement is not met and clearly identified in the proposal, your proposal will be considered non-responsive.

If your firm is interested, please submit a proposal as described on our website at https://www.townofstevensville.com/rfps.

