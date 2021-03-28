Strong game play by Lodge Grass has them advancing in the Class B Boys Basketball Tournament

by Ashley Jones

The 2021 class A boys basketball quarterfinals took place in Billings Montana. Game 3 was played by Florence-Carlton and Lodge Grass. The first quarter began with the Falcons in control after winning over the tip off. Lodge grass converted the first two points in the game after an early turnover. Falcons (14) Beau Neal added the first 3 points for his team. Shortly after, (5) Blake Shoupe put on an additional 2 points with a reverse layup. The Falcons started the game playing really well offensively with an early 3 point lead about a minute and a half into the first quarter. After some contributed points by both teams, Lodge Grass had a 8-7 lead about half way through the first quarter. Lodge Grass’ (34) played strong and contributed a good amount of points for his team. For the Falcons, Blake Shoupe had a good chunk of points for his team. He added an additional 2 points after a left lane drive foul. The drive was no good, but was able to put on contact which gave him free throw opportunities. Both free throw attempts were good. He had 6 points by the end of the first quarter. The final score of the first quarter was 14-12 after a buzzer beater by Lodge Grass. The Falcons took the lead.

Lodge Grass added the first two points of the second quarter. Both teams were tied 14-14 early in the quarter. Falcons (13) Possey converted a 3 point play to push the lead back up 17-14. Falcons were finding good looks and were able to get good passes in. Lodge Grass was playing in a 2-3 zone. They were staying strong and hustling to get the ball. Throughout the first half, both teams were converting points and were back and force on who had the lead. At the end of quarter two, Falcons had a 3 point lead 29-26. Both teams were playing with intensity. A great way to end the first half.

Both teams were playing with intensity to start the second half. Lodge Grass converted the first 2 points of the game with a spin move. Lodge Grass trailed by 1 29-28 early in the 3rd quarter. Falcons Beau Neal’s drive was no good, but drew contact. He was 1 of 2 after his free throw attempts. (13) Possey added a 2 pointer. With a couple points added from the Falcons, Lodge Grass trailed by 4 in the middle of the third quarter. Lodge Grass contributed a good amount of points. By the end of the third quarter Lodge Grass led with 41-40 lead.

To end this tough matchup, Lodge Grass was able to convert 21 points in the 4th quarter to win the class B quarterfinals while the Falcons converted 10 points. Strong game play done by Lodge Grass put them on top. Lodge Grass’ lead caused some frustration by the Falcons during the 4th quarter. Throughout this game, both teams played with intensity and were vying to win the quarterfinals game. Lodge Grass was putting up many shots throughout the 4th quarter. Both teams played well.