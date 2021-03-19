Stevensville Elementary School District Resolution (20-9-116, MCA) Resolution of Intent to Impose an Increase in Levies

As an essential part of its budgeting process, the Stevensville Elementary School District Board of Trustees is authorized by law to impose levies to support its budget. The Stevensville Elementary School District Board of Trustees estimates the following increases/decreases in revenues and mills for the funds noted below for the next school fiscal year beginning July 1, 2021, using certified taxable valuations from the current school fiscal year as provided to the district:

Fund Supported

Estimated Change in Revenues*

Estimated Change in Mills*

Estimated Impact, Home of $100,000*

Estimated Impact, Home of $200,000

Transportation

$ 0 increase/decrease

0 increase/decrease

$ 0 increase/decrease

$ 0 increase/decrease

Bus Depreciation

$ 0 increase/decrease

0 increase/decrease

$ 0 increase/decrease

$ 0 increase/decrease

Tuition

$ 29,000 increase

1.74 increase

$ 2.35 increase

$ 4.70 increase

Adult Education

$ 0 increase/decrease

0 increase/decrease

$ 0 increase/decrease

$ 0 increase/decrease

Flexibility

$ 0 increase/decrease

0 increase/decrease

$ 0 increase/decrease

$ 0 increase/decrease

Building Reserve

$ (200) decrease

(0.01) decrease

$ (0.01) decrease

$ (0.02) decrease

Total

$ 28,800 increase

1.73 increase

$ 2.34 increase

$ 4.68 increase

* impacts above are based on current certified taxable valuations from the current school fiscal year

Regarding the increase in the building reserve levy referenced above, the following are school facility maintenance projects anticipated to be completed at this time:

1. Increased Special Education Costs

2. Deferred Maintenance

Stevensville High School District Resolution (20-9-116, MCA) Resolution of Intent to Impose an Increase in Levies

As an essential part of its budgeting process, the Stevensville Elementary School District Board of Trustees is authorized by law to impose levies to support its budget. The Stevensville High School District Board of Trustees estimates the following increases/decreases in revenues and mills for the funds noted below for the next school fiscal year beginning July 1, 2021, using certified taxable valuations from the current school fiscal year as provided to the district:

Fund Supported

Estimated Change in Revenues*

Estimated Change in Mills*

Estimated Impact, Home of $100,000*

Estimated Impact, Home of $200,000

Transportation

$ 0 increase/decrease

0 increase/decrease

$ 0 increase/decrease

$ 0 increase/decrease

Bus Depreciation

$ 0 increase/decrease

0 increase/decrease

$ 0 increase/decrease

$ 0 increase/decrease

Tuition

$ 29,000 increase

1.37 increase

$ 1.85 increase

$ 3.70 increase

Adult Education

$ 0 increase/decrease

0 increase/decrease

$ 0 increase/decrease

$ 0 increase/decrease

Flexibility

$ 0 increase/decrease

0 increase/decrease

$ 0 increase/decrease

$ 0 increase/decrease

Building Reserve

$ 1122 increase

0.05 increase

$ 0.07 increase

$ 0.14 increase

Total

$ 30,122 increase

1.42 increase

$ 1.92 increase

$ 3.84 increase

* impacts above are based on current certified taxable valuations from the current school fiscal year

Regarding the increase in the building reserve levy referenced above, the following are school facility maintenance projects anticipated to be completed at this time:

1. Special Education Cost Increases

2. HS Gym Roof Repairs

3. Deferred Maintenance

4. Safety Personnel and Equipment

