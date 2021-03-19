Stevensville Elementary School District Resolution (20-9-116, MCA) Resolution of Intent to Impose an Increase in Levies
As an essential part of its budgeting process, the Stevensville Elementary School District Board of Trustees is authorized by law to impose levies to support its budget. The Stevensville Elementary School District Board of Trustees estimates the following increases/decreases in revenues and mills for the funds noted below for the next school fiscal year beginning July 1, 2021, using certified taxable valuations from the current school fiscal year as provided to the district:
Fund Supported
Estimated Change in Revenues*
Estimated Change in Mills*
Estimated Impact, Home of $100,000*
Estimated Impact, Home of $200,000
Transportation
$ 0 increase/decrease
0 increase/decrease
$ 0 increase/decrease
$ 0 increase/decrease
Bus Depreciation
$ 0 increase/decrease
0 increase/decrease
$ 0 increase/decrease
$ 0 increase/decrease
Tuition
$ 29,000 increase
1.74 increase
$ 2.35 increase
$ 4.70 increase
Adult Education
$ 0 increase/decrease
0 increase/decrease
$ 0 increase/decrease
$ 0 increase/decrease
Flexibility
$ 0 increase/decrease
0 increase/decrease
$ 0 increase/decrease
$ 0 increase/decrease
Building Reserve
$ (200) decrease
(0.01) decrease
$ (0.01) decrease
$ (0.02) decrease
Total
$ 28,800 increase
1.73 increase
$ 2.34 increase
$ 4.68 increase
* impacts above are based on current certified taxable valuations from the current school fiscal year
Regarding the increase in the building reserve levy referenced above, the following are school facility maintenance projects anticipated to be completed at this time:
1. Increased Special Education Costs
2. Deferred Maintenance
Stevensville High School District Resolution (20-9-116, MCA) Resolution of Intent to Impose an Increase in Levies
As an essential part of its budgeting process, the Stevensville Elementary School District Board of Trustees is authorized by law to impose levies to support its budget. The Stevensville High School District Board of Trustees estimates the following increases/decreases in revenues and mills for the funds noted below for the next school fiscal year beginning July 1, 2021, using certified taxable valuations from the current school fiscal year as provided to the district:
Fund Supported
Estimated Change in Revenues*
Estimated Change in Mills*
Estimated Impact, Home of $100,000*
Estimated Impact, Home of $200,000
Transportation
$ 0 increase/decrease
0 increase/decrease
$ 0 increase/decrease
$ 0 increase/decrease
Bus Depreciation
$ 0 increase/decrease
0 increase/decrease
$ 0 increase/decrease
$ 0 increase/decrease
Tuition
$ 29,000 increase
1.37 increase
$ 1.85 increase
$ 3.70 increase
Adult Education
$ 0 increase/decrease
0 increase/decrease
$ 0 increase/decrease
$ 0 increase/decrease
Flexibility
$ 0 increase/decrease
0 increase/decrease
$ 0 increase/decrease
$ 0 increase/decrease
Building Reserve
$ 1122 increase
0.05 increase
$ 0.07 increase
$ 0.14 increase
Total
$ 30,122 increase
1.42 increase
$ 1.92 increase
$ 3.84 increase
* impacts above are based on current certified taxable valuations from the current school fiscal year
Regarding the increase in the building reserve levy referenced above, the following are school facility maintenance projects anticipated to be completed at this time:
1. Special Education Cost Increases
2. HS Gym Roof Repairs
3. Deferred Maintenance
4. Safety Personnel and Equipment
BS 3/17
Leave a Reply