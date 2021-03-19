PUBLIC NOTICE

Town of Stevensville

Separate sealed bids for the construction of 3rd Street East Improvements will be received by the Town of Stevensville at 206 Buck Street, Stevensville, Montana 59870 until 3:00 p.m. local time on Thursday April 1, 2021.

The project generally consists of: Resurfacing of 3rd St. E. from Main St. to Park Ave., sidewalk replacement from Pine St. to Spring St., four (4) sewer service replacements and nine (9) water service replacements.

Complete digital project bidding documents are available at https://www.townofstevensville.com/rfps. You may download the digital plan documents. The plans and specifications may be examined through this site for no charge.

There will be a non-mandatory Pre-Bid Conference for all bidders that will be held on March 24, 2021 at 1:00 P.M., local time on-site at the Town of Stevensville Town Hall. Interested CONTRACTORS are encouraged to attend. Representatives of the Public Works Department and HDR Engineering, Inc. will be present to describe the project and answer questions. A limited number of people at a time will be allowed into buildings. Please limit personnel to one person per entity.

If your firm is interested, please submit a proposal as described on our website at https://www.townofstevensville.com/rfps.

BS 3-17-2021, 3-24-2021

