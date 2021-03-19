Stevensville – On March 11, 2021, Scott Mucha died peacefully in his sleep, finally ending his lifetime struggle with numerous medical problems, namely diabetes, eye surgeries, kidney transplant, several strokes and kidney failure. He will be sorely missed for his strength, his willingness to help others and especially his sense of humor. He loved his family and friends.

He is survived by his parents, Richard and Judy; his sister, Tina (Matt) Blakey; his nephews, Mitch (Brittney) and Matthew Blakey. He specified that no service be held. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.whitesittfuneralhome.com.