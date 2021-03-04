Pickford joins Bitterroot Star

The Bitterroot Star welcomed a new member to its marketing team last week with the addition of James Pickford.

“I have been in the Valley for 18 years and moved to the Bitterroot from Northamptonshire England,” Pickford said. “I love living here as the views are beautiful and the people are friendly. “

“I like to think of myself as a techie, so I am always doing something on the computer. While I love gaming and VR, I also enjoy hiking the many trails the Valley has to offer, along with kayaking Lake Como with the family in the Summer and taking day trips around Montana with my girlfriend. “

“I have worked in customer service for many years including Pizza Hut and Cybernet1. I have also volunteered for the Bitterroot BrewFest for the past 8 years as a server and Stevensville’s Western Heritage Days in 2019. So I may have a familiar face to many already.”

Pickford said he enjoys working with people and being creative and is looking forward to helping customers with their marketing needs.

“Jumping into Jeans (Shurman) shoes is going to be a tough one, but I look forward to the challenge,” Pickford said. “I’m excited to be apart of the team at the Bitterroot Star as it plays such an active role in the community that I love being apart of. If you have been thinking about advertising or are not sure where to start give me a call.”

Pickford can be reached at 406-540-3331.