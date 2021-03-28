Notice to Mainstem Bitterroot River and East Side Subbasin (76HA) – Bitterroot River Water Users

MOTION TO AMEND STATEMENTS OF CLAIMS

(Pursuant to Section 85-2-233(6), MCA)

A Motion to Amend Statements of Claims 76H 163005-00 and 76H 214440-00 has been filed with the Montana Water Court by Claimant City of Hamilton, seeking to increase the flow rate for each claim from 1.34 cubic feet per second (600 gallons per minute) to 2.23 cubic feet per second (1000 gallons per minute). The Motion also seeks to increase the volume for each claim from 968.00 acre feet to 1,610.00 acre feet. By filing this Motion, Claimant is asserting that these amendments are necessary to accurately reflect the historical use of these water rights.

The entirety of Claimant’s Motion may be viewed on the Montana Water Court webpage at: https://courts.mt.gov/Courts/Water/Notices-and-Information/public-notices-and-information.

OBJECTION DEADLINE

Any response or objection to the Motion to Amend must be filed with the Montana Water Court, P.O. Box 1389, Bozeman, MT 59718, 1-406-586-4364, within 45 days of the date of the last newspaper publication of this notice, by May 24, 2021, in accordance with Section 85-2-233(6), MCA. Please indicate “CASE 76HA-6001-A-2021” on any response, objection, or other correspondence related to this Motion to Amend.

BS 3/24, 3/31, 4/7