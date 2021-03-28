Notice to creditors – Janet I. Park

MONTANA TWENTY FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

RAVALLI COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:

JANET I. PARK,

Deceased.

Probate No.: DP-21-37

Dept. No.: 2

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.

Claims must either be mailed to DIANNE MADSEN, the Personal Representative, return receipt requested, at c/o Lion Wood Law, PLLC, 115 W. 3rd St., Ste. 103, Stevensville, Montana 59870, or filed with the Clerk of the above Court.

DATED this 18th day of March, 2021.

DIANNE MADSEN

c/o LionWood Law, PLLC

115 w. 3rd St., Ste. 103

Stevensville, MT 59870

LIONWOOD LAW, PLLC

Attorney for Personal Representative

John S. Masar

