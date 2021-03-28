NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Stevensville Town Council

Thursday, March 25, 2021 – 7:00 p.m.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Stevensville Town Council will hold a public hearing on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. at the North Valley Public Library Community Room, 208 Main Street for the purpose of receiving public comment on an application for a major subdivision known as Burnt Fork Estates. The proposed development is adjacent to and located immediately south of the existing Creekside Meadows Subdivision.

Additional information, including the application for subdivision, can be found on the Town’s website: https://www.townofstevensville.com/planning/

Comments may be given orally at the hearings or mailed to the Clerk of the Town of Stevensville, 206 Buck Street, P.O. Box 30, Stevensville, MT 59870, on or before 12:00 p.m. on the day of the hearing or may be emailed to [email protected]

Questions may be asked or more information may be obtained by contacting Town Hall at

406-777-5271.

ATTEST:

JENELLE S. BERTHOUD, Town Clerk

BS 3-24-2021