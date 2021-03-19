MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY

IN RE: THE PETITION FOR INCLUSION AND EXCLUSION OF LANDS IN THE DALY DITCHES IRRIGATION DISTRICT IN RAVALLI COUNTY, MONTANA

B-BITTERROOT HOLDINGS, LLC,

Petitioner.

Cause No. DV-82-95/736

Dept. No. 2

NOTICE OF HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public hearing has been set in the courtroom of the above-entitled Court at the Ravalli County Courthouse, Courtroom No. 2, 205 Bedford, Hamilton, Montana, Ravalli County, Montana, for the inclusion of land in the Daly Ditches Irrigation District, the 22nd day of April, 2021 at 1:30 p.m., or as soon thereafter as the matter may be heard, at which time and place all persons interested in the Petition of B-Bitterroot Holdings LLC to add certain lands described in the Petition to the Daly Ditches Irrigation District in Ravalli County, Montana, may appear to be heard. Said Petition is on file the Clerk of District Court and is open to public inspection.

Respectfully submitted this 8th day of March, 2021.

Paige Trautwein

Clerk of Court

BS 3/17, 3/24