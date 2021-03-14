Notice of Hearing on Name Change – Teri Lynn Clark

Montana 21st Judicial District Court, Ravalli County
In the Matter of the Name Change of Teri Lynn Lorimor:
Petitioner
Cause No.: DV-21-83/5
Dept. No.: 2
Notice of Hearing on Name Change
This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a change of name from Teri Lynn Lorimor to Teri Lynn Clark. The hearing will be on 4/8/2021 at 1:30 p.m. The hearing will be at the Courthouse in Ravalli County.
Date: February 24, 2021.
PAIGE TRAUTWEIN
Clerk of District Court
By: Janenne Sorenson
Deputy Clerk of Court
BS 3/10, 3/17, 3/24, 3/31
