Notice of Hearing on Name Change – Teri Lynn Clark

Montana 21st Judicial District Court, Ravalli County

In the Matter of the Name Change of Teri Lynn Lorimor:

Petitioner

Cause No.: DV-21-83/5

Dept. No.: 2

Notice of Hearing on Name Change

This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a change of name from Teri Lynn Lorimor to Teri Lynn Clark. The hearing will be on 4/8/2021 at 1:30 p.m. The hearing will be at the Courthouse in Ravalli County.

Date: February 24, 2021.

PAIGE TRAUTWEIN

Clerk of District Court

By: Janenne Sorenson

Deputy Clerk of Court

BS 3/10, 3/17, 3/24, 3/31