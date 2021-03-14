Notice of Hearing on Name Change – Blaize Jeffrey Geneav

Montana 21st Judicial District Court, Ravalli County

In the Matter of the Name Change of Blaize Edge:

Petitioner

Cause No.: DV-21-85/3

Dept. No.: 1

Notice of Hearing on Name Change

This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a change of name from Blaize Adrian Edge to Blaize Jeffrey Geneav. The hearing will be on March 7, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. The hearing will be at the Courthouse in Ravalli County.

Date: February 23, 2021.

PAIGE TRAUTWEIN

Clerk of District Court

By: Mary Fliss

Deputy Clerk of Court

BS 3/10, 3/17, 3/24, 3/31