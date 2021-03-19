Notice of Annual Membership Meeting of the Bitter Root Humane Association

The Annual Membership Meeting of the Bitter Root Humane Association will be held on Wednesday, March 17th, 2021, at 6:00pm. The meeting will be held at the Bitterroot Valley Board of Realtors Office, 224 N. 4th Street (corner of 4th & Cherry Street) in Hamilton, MT 59840.

The Board of Directors will report to the membership on the state of the organization through committee and financial reports, provide an update on the new shelter and hold elections for the Board of Directors. The public is welcome to attend.

