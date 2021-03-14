Luke David Gross, 2003-2021

STEVENSVILLE – Our deeply loved son and brother, Luke David Gross, 17, passed away suddenly Friday, March 5, 2021 in a tragic car accident. Luke was born on March 14, 2003, in Renton, Washington. He was a senior at Stevensville High School and after graduation was planning on attending Montana State University.

Luke loved all sports, but soccer was his passion. He played on multiple club and school teams. Luke was a senior captain of the Stevensville High School Varsity boys soccer team and was the 2020 recipient of the Coaches Award for displaying the highest degree of sportsmanship and work ethic. He was also named to the all-conference team, as an honorable mention.

Luke was a friend to everybody he met. His fun loving personality, loyalty, and charisma gained him many friends who would agree that Luke was always “down for a good time”. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends and the soccer community.

Additional passions included hunting with his dad, camping, boating, skiing, music, fashion, and especially……….shoes.

Luke is survived by his parents, Dave & Lindsay Gross and Monty & Michelle Oliver; siblings, Lauren Gross, Clay Umland, Cody Umland, Ty Umland, Emily Oliver and Andrew Oliver. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Pam & Fred Eckler.

An informal Celebration of Life will be held at the Stevensville High School Soccer Complex, where Luke spent hours upon hours training and competing in the game he loved. The complex is located off of ALC Way, and the celebration will be held on Friday, March 12, 2021 and 4:15 pm. All are welcome. Chairs will be provided for those that need them, otherwise please be prepared to stand or bring a blanket to sit in the grass.

A donation account has been established at Farmers State Bank in the name of The Gross Family. 100% of all proceeds will benefit Stevensville youth sports and athletic facilities, for future generations to enjoy Luke’s true passion. Condolences may be left for the family at www.dalyleachchapel.com.