Leslie C. Williams, 1952-2021

Leslie C. Williams went to heaven Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at Saint Pat’s Hospital in Missoula. Les was born May 12, 1952 and lived in Stevensville.

Les was a farm/ranch worker and would work at Costello Ranch (during high school years in the summers and full time after high school) here in Stevensville as a farm laborer. He also worked with Gary Burgett and Dave Golay who rented Costello ranch. Les was a member of Light of the Valley Assembly Church for several years helping in various capacities.

Les was preceded in death by his parents Vern and Sarah Williams. He is survived by a brother Gerald, two sisters Gloria (Gary) Nash and Holly (Henry) Ibe. Also surviving are 4 nephews and 1 niece and 1 grandnephew and 3 grand nieces.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday March 27, 2021 at Light of the Valley Assembly of God, with Pastor Brad Rhodda and Pastor Billy Donaldson Officiating.

Burial will take place at another time at Sunset Memorial Cemetery in Missoula.

The family suggests memorials to the Gideon’s International.

Sunset Memorial Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.