Bill Nelson, Esq.
NELSON LAW OFFICE PLLC
217 North 3rd Street, Suite J
Hamilton, MT 59840
Telephone: (406)363-3181
Facsimile: (406)552-0153
Attorney for Personal Representative
MONTANA TWENTY FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
RAVALLI COUNTY
IN RE THE ESTATE OF Robert Andrew Martin,
Deceased.
Cause No. DP-21-19
Dept. No. 2
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.
Claims must be either mailed to the Personal Representative, Kelly Martin, return receipt requested, c/o NELSON LAW OFFICE PLLC, 217 North Third Street, Suite J, Hamilton, MT 59840, or filed with the Clerk of the above Court.
DATED this 22nd day of February 2021.
Bill Nelson, Attorney for P.R.
217 N. 3rd Street, Ste J
Hamilton, MT 59840
Kelly Martin
Personal Representative
BS 3/3, 3/10, 3/17
