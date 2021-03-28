Gerald Lemon, 1926-2021

Corvallis – Gerald Lemon, 94, of Corvallis passed away at his home on Mill Creek on Saturday March 13, 2021. He was born in Eden Prairie Minnesota on December 28, 1926, the son of William and Alice Lemon. They moved to the Bitterroot Valley in 1930. He attended Corvallis school and graduated in 1944 from high school. He was active in high school playing football for four years.

After high school he enlisted in the Navy serving two years on the U.S.S. Saidor a flight carrier. He returned home to the Bitterroot Valley and went to work hauling milk from 1946 to 1975. He watched the industry change over the years from milk cans to bulk tanks. He then took up his carpentry passion until he retired. Gerald enjoyed his retired years working on antique machinery. He was a charter member of the Tired Iron Club. His passion was John Deere antique tractors and adding to his collection. He was always excited to show his collection to interested parties. He also restored his Fathers 1928 Fordson farm on Birch Creek east of Corvallis. He enjoyed watching his grandchildren rodeo and playing sports.

He married Louise Lindquist 1950 in Hamilton Montana. They raised three boys, Geary, Larry and Barry. Gerald was preceded in death by his wife Louise of 51 years. Gerald is survived by his sons Geary, Larry and Barry (Tammy). Gerald was blessed with 5 grandchildren Sara, Cody, Cassie (Ben), Jesse, Kelsey (Justin) as well as four great grandchildren. Jaxon, Tenley, Kaidlyn and Rylee.

A Graveside service Saturday March 20 at Corvallis Cemetery at 2:00 P.M. with Pastor Vern Sanderfeld officiating. Military honors will be presented by the U.S. Navy and the Corvallis American Legion. Condolences may be left for the family at www.dalyleachchapel.com