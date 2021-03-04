Eastside Highway project begins this week

Work is expected to begin this week on improvements to the Eastside Highway south of Stevensville. The work will extend from just north of the intersection of North Birch Creek Road and will extend 5.9 miles north to the Pine Hollow Road intersection.

Work will begin with tree removal and utility work. After this phase, crews will construct four-foot shoulders on both sides of the highway and will flatten the roadside slopes. Additionally, Willoughby Lane will be realigned to better facilitate safe travel at the intersection and a new flashing light will be placed at Bell Crossing. Sections of guardrail and bridge replacements will occur throughout the project. Upon completion, the roadway will also be sealed and have new pavement markings and signs.

This project, called the Stevensville Safety Improvement Project, is designed to save lives and prevent serious crashes as well as enhancing roadside safety along the Eastside Highway.

Before the heavy construction begins, there will be an open house on April 7 at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. Registration is required to receive access to the virtual open house. To register, visit https:/www.big.ly/southstevi.