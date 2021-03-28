Death Notices – Bitterroot Star Week of March 24, 2021

Hamilton – Colette F. Keen, 90, passed away in the afternoon, Monday, March 15, 2021, at her home with family by her side. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.brothersmortuary.com.

Hamilton – Marie Bolen, 82, passed away early in the morning, Friday, March 19, 2021, at the Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital.

Lemhi, Idaho – Christy Jo Shina, 51, passed away early in the morning, Sunday, March 21, 2021, at her home in Idaho.