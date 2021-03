BRHA BOARD MEETING

The Bitter Root Humane Association will hold its regular monthly meeting on Wednesday, March 10th, 2021, at 5:00 pm in the HRC Meeting room at 317 N. Third Street (corner of Pine and North 3rd Street), Hamilton, MT. The public is welcome to attend, but seating is limited and all entering must wear masks due to the recent increase in COVID-19 in our community.

